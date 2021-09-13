'Halloween Kills:' Michael Myers' Origin Story Is a Bit Complicated

"He's the essence of evil ..."

The upcoming 12th installment in the Halloween franchise, Halloween Kills, will pick up immediately following the events of the 2018 movie. In the trailer for the slasher film, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), Allyson (Andi Matichak), and Karen (Judy Greer) are in the back of a car and watch as Michael Myers is being burned alive. But, he's not really dead, right?

First responders head to the house and are (of course) killed by the vicious murderer.