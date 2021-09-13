'Halloween Kills:' Michael Myers' Origin Story Is a Bit Complicated

'Halloween Kills:' Michael Myers' Origin Story Is a Bit ComplicatedBy Gabrielle Bernardini
Sep. 13 2021, Published 3:52 p.m. ET
"He's the essence of evil ..."
The upcoming 12th installment in the Halloween franchise, Halloween Kills, will pick up immediately following the events of the 2018 movie. In the trailer for the slasher film, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), Allyson (Andi Matichak), and Karen (Judy Greer) are in the back of a car and watch as Michael Myers is being burned alive. But, he's not really dead, right?
First responders head to the house and are (of course) killed by the vicious murderer.
In Halloween Kills, the residents of Haddonfield band together to try and kill Michael Myers for good. With many people being victimized by the psycho killer for 40 years, the townspeople are ready to end this once and for all.
Though Halloween Kills is a sequel to the 2018 film, it does not follow the storyline of the previous films. So, why is Michael Myers so evil? Keep reading to find out more about the serial killer's backstory and theories into why he supposedly can't be killed.
Why is Michael Myers evil?
One of the biggest plot points in the second film starring Jamie Lee Curtis reveals that her character is actually related to the masked killer. However, the 2018 reboot decided to forgo that storyline and follow the original film, which just had Michael targeting a teenage Laurie in the 1970s for no specific reason.
To recap, in the original 1978 film, a six-year-old Michael Myers kills his older sister with a knife. He is then sent to Smith's Grove Sanitarium but eventually escapes 15 years later and returns to Haddonfield. He targets Laurie by killing all of her friends and then going after the high school teen.
It's not stated in the original film why Michael picked Laurie as his primary target. However, some fans claim that because she didn't show fear when she walked up to the Myers' home, Michael decided to come after her.
But in the sequel, audiences find out that Laurie is Michael's younger sister. The fact that Michael will now stop at nothing to kill everyone related to him becomes a plot point for the whole franchise.
However, in the 2018 reboot, the storyline forgoes the family detail. The residents in Haddonfield are tired of being picked off one by one, and the trailer shows the people grabbing weapons of all sorts to bring down the killer.
Is Michael Myers cursed in 'Halloween'?
Halloween 2 introduced the Cult of Thorns storyline, which explained why Michael was so evil. A cult of druids placed a curse on the boy to kill every member of his family on Halloween, which is the focal point of the sixth installment.
However, this storyline was seemingly scrapped in the 2018 reboot and its sequel, Halloween Kills. So, why is Michael so evil?
Well, it seems that the answer is ... he just is.
At this time, there is no clear answer as to what drives his killer instinct, but as Laurie says in the trailer for the upcoming installment, the more he kills, the stronger he becomes. So, since he continues to up his kill count, is this why he has not been able to die?
In the trailer, it has been teased that Michael will need to be unmasked for the serial killer to finally stay dead. However, in typical Halloween fashion, will it be for good?