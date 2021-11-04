Netflix's 'Love Hard' Kind of Sounds Like It's Based on a Book

There is a romance novel called Love Hard , but it's the furthest thing from the Netflix movie. Nalini Singh's novel, Love Hard, follows a professional rugby-playing single father and a woman who falls for him, despite wanting nothing to do with athletes. The book sounds like it has its own rom-com tropes. But it's not the same story as the Netflix holiday film.

Though it's safe to say that Love Hard on Netflix is not based on a book, it's a story worth watching all the same.

The Netflix Original is about a woman, Natalie, who falls for a guy online and surprises him at his family's home for the holidays. The kicker? He totally catfished her and the guy whose photos he used in his dating profile belong to someone he knows. He agrees to set up Natalie with the real hunk if she pretends to be his girlfriend for Christmas.