Hallmark Channel Original 'Next Stop, Christmas' Filmed Entirely in This One State

Hallmark Channel Original 'Next Stop, Christmas' Filmed Entirely in This One StateBy Allison DeGrushe
Nov. 6 2021, Published 12:01 p.m. ET
The Hallmark Channel's annual "Countdown to Christmas" is in full swing, and we know you can't get enough of the network's holiday cheer. Thus, now is the time to get into the Christmas spirit because Hallmark's newest flick, Next Stop, Christmas, debuts Saturday, Nov. 6.
Starring Lyndsy Fonseca and Chandler Massey, the film effortlessly combines the classic Christmastime romance storyline with the addition of time travel. Back to the Future alum Christopher Lloyd and Lea Thompson also star, making this the reunion of their dreams.
With a heartwarming tale and sounds of the season, the movie is very appealing. Thanks to the festive setting, we decided to discover more about the filming locations of Next Stop, Christmas. Let's take a look!
Where was 'Next Stop, Christmas' filmed?
Hallmark Channel's brand new Christmas romance, Next Stop, Christmas, was filmed entirely in Connecticut. Director Dustin Rikert's shared on his Instagram account that the movie started filming on Aug. 23, 2021, and wrapped a few weeks later in September.
A significant portion of Next Stop, Christmas was filmed in Essex, Conn. Per TheCinemaholic, the train sequences include the distinguished Essex Steam Train & Riverboat trip, conducted by The Valley Railroad Company.
"Located at 1 Railroad Ave, Historic Essex Station, the ride travels through the alluring Connecticut River Valley. Angie’s encounter with the train conductor and her subsequent journey back home features the iconic steam train," the publication reports.
A coastal town in New London County, Old Lyme was also heavily employed for filming. The area is featured heavily during scenes of the house.
TheCinemaholic also declared the Hallmark original filmed in Downtown Chester, Conn. The bulk of filming occurred at distinct eateries in and around town, including Simon’s Marketplace, Grano Arso Restaurant, and Otto Pizza.
Another chief filming location included the Fir Patch Farm in Salem, Conn.
"Located on 300 Buckley Road, the Christmas tree farm makes for an ideal setting for a movie that requires an incredible dose of the holiday vibe," TheCinemaholic wrote.
Saybrook Point Resort & Marina in Old Saybrook, Conn. was also used for filming purposes, along with short stints in several other locations in Connecticut. These sections include Norwich, Deep River, New Haven, Waterford, Hartford, per the Hartford Courant.
What is 'Next Stop, Christmas' about?
The latest Hallmark Channel original holiday movie will be a treat for everyone. Next Stop, Christmas follows Angie (Lyndsy Fonseca), who is prepared to spend Christmas alone. As she catches her daily commuter journey, Angie finds herself on a Christmas train that travels 10 years into the past. With the help of the trainman (Christopher Lloyd), Angie finally gets a second chance to revisit her romantic history with her former beau Ben (Chandler Massey).
Read the official synopsis below:
"Angie wonders what her life would be like if she had married a former boyfriend who became a famous sportscaster. She takes the train home to spend Christmas with her family and inexplicably finds herself 10 years in the past. With the advice of the train's enigmatic conductor, Angie has the chance to revisit that Christmas and learn what — and who — is truly important to her."
Next Stop, Christmas premieres Saturday, Nov. 6, at 8 p.m. EST on the Hallmark Channel