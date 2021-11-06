Hallmark Channel Original 'Next Stop, Christmas' Filmed Entirely in This One State

The Hallmark Channel's annual "Countdown to Christmas" is in full swing, and we know you can't get enough of the network's holiday cheer. Thus, now is the time to get into the Christmas spirit because Hallmark's newest flick, Next Stop, Christmas , debuts Saturday, Nov. 6.

Starring Lyndsy Fonseca and Chandler Massey, the film effortlessly combines the classic Christmastime romance storyline with the addition of time travel. Back to the Future alum Christopher Lloyd and Lea Thompson also star, making this the reunion of their dreams.

With a heartwarming tale and sounds of the season, the movie is very appealing. Thanks to the festive setting, we decided to discover more about the filming locations of Next Stop, Christmas. Let's take a look!