'Riverdale' Star Ashleigh Murray Is an Actress — but Is She Also a Singer?

Acting and singing are two impressive talents, but not everyone is able to master both. Actress Ashleigh Murray has been on our screens thanks to Riverdale and Katy Keene . Now, she's starring in a very different role as Harmony in the Hallmark movie Christmas in Harmony , about a young woman tricked into auditioning for a holiday chorus that happens to be directed by her ex.

We know Ashleigh can act, but can she actually sing? Her characters have before, but we also know that sometimes actors' real voices aren't used in projects. Ashleigh says she can be "critical" of herself and singing isn't her favorite thing to do. But here's what we know about her talents and how she feels about her own abilities.

Can Ashleigh Murray really sing?

Yes, Ashleigh can actually sing — and she has already done so in a few different roles we've already seen. On Riverdale and Katy Keene, she plays a woman named Josie McCoy. On Katy Keene, fans see Josie trying to make it big as a famous singer in NYC. But even though Ashleigh is able to do so, she's said it's "scary" because she's hard on herself and knows other people won't always have the nicest things to say.

"I always get nervous when I have to record, because I'm worried about what people are going to think, and I'm really critical of it, the same way I am of my acting," Ashleigh said in an interview with Elite Daily in 2020. "It's still very scary for me. There will be 10, 20, 50 more positive tweets about my voice, but I'll see that one [negative one] and it will affirm my own insecurity."

