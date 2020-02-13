We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
ashleigh-murray-josie-katy-keene-1581625491388.jpg
Source: The CW

Josie's Impressive Pipes on 'Katy Keene' Are Courtesy of Actress Ashleigh Murray

By

The new Riverdale spin-off Katy Keene has no shortage of superstars, but while Lucy Hale gets top billing as the musical dramedy’s main protagonist, we’re most excited about the reemergence of Ashleigh Murray’s Josie McCoy

The character, who appeared on 39 episodes of Archie Comics’ flagship show, is not only five years older in this series, but she’s also more ambitious. It’s a trait she shares with the actress who plays her.

Like Josie, 'Katy Keene' Star Ashleigh Murray is a talented singer.

The 32-year-old does all of her own singing on the show, which is impressive given her childhood tendency to freeze in front of an audience. 