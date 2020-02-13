Josie's Impressive Pipes on 'Katy Keene' Are Courtesy of Actress Ashleigh Murray

The Missouri native said she didn’t have a choice but to overcome her fear when auditioning for the role of Josie. At the time, she had just $12 in her bank account and was desperate to make it as an actress, but didn’t think there was a world in which she would win the part. Still, she gave it her all.

"I wasn’t focused on getting the role. I was focused on booking the room," she explained. "I knew that if this role is not meant for me, all of these creatives are going to be making something else. As long as they see what I’m capable of, somebody’s gonna call me back." Luckily, it was her turn for a big break.