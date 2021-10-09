Sabrina Is Coming to ‘Riverdale,’ Despite That ‘Chilling Adventures’ Finale Twist

Spoilers ahead for Riverdale Season 6 and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 4!

Once they heard that Kiernan Shipka will reprise her role as Sabrina Spellman in an upcoming Riverdale episode, fans were excited… and a bit confounded.

“Me trying to make sense of how Sabrina Spellman’s gonna be in a Riverdale episode when she died in the series finale of her own show,” one tweeted.

“If I remember correctly, I cried when Sabrina died… so how is she now in Riverdale alive?!” another wrote.