Sabrina Will Appear in Season 6 of 'Riverdale' — Is She Related to Cheryl?By Leila Kozma
Nov. 16 2021, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
The Season 5 finale of Riverdale marks the first time Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) hears about the tragic tale of her ancestor, Abigail, and it doesn't take long for things to spiral out of control.
After learning about her friends' severely disappointing past — the ancestors of Archie, Jughead, and Betty all seem to have been involved in Abigail's brutal death — Cheryl unleashes Abigail's curse on Riverdale. But how does Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) come into the picture?
So, is Cheryl related to Sabrina? Do the two characters share the same ancestry?
After discovering that Abigail was deemed a witch and burned alive after refusing to sell the palladium back in the 18th century, Cheryl rushes over to her friends to demand an apology for the wrongdoings of their progenitors — only to get brushed off.
The encounter propels Cheryl to read out Abigail's last words, a curse. As the Season 5 finale of Riverdale reveals, Abigail didn't exactly go down wishing a prosperous future on her tormentors.
On Oct. 7, 2021, actress Kiernan Shipka confirmed on Instagram that she is will make a cameo in Season 6 of Riverdale — partaking in the feverishly-anticipated crossover event Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina fans have been waiting for for quite some time now.
Previous episodes of Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina teased the possible connections between the Spellman clan and the Blossoms. It will all come to a head in Season 6, Episode 4 of Riverdale.
“We’ve been talking about having Sabrina visit Riverdale since Season 1, so it's thrilling that this is finally happening, as part of our Riverdale special event," Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told Entertainment Weekly in a statement. "It’s also perfect that she shows up to help Cheryl Blossom during her hour of greatest need. Everyone on set lost their minds — I think fans will, too. It's really fun and special."
In the Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina crossover episode, Sabrina teams up with Cheryl to perform a spell that could "mean the difference between life and death for a beloved member of the Blossom family," per Metro.
The exact connections between Sabrina and Cheryl have yet to be unveiled. But fans have long suspected that the Spellmans and the Blossoms might be closely linked.
Season 3 of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' alluded to the Blossoms a few times.
Nathalie Boltt, the actress playing Cheryl's mother, Penelope Blossom, in Riverdale, appeared in the Season 3 premiere of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina as Miss Dubois. In the episode, Prudence temporarily camouflages herself as Miss Dubois to get hold of Father Faustus Blackwood — but she only traps one of his adversaries.
In Season 3, Episode 3, the manic search for a family relic takes Sabrina and her warlock cousin, Ambrose (Chance Perdomo), to the Blossom Maple Farms, per The . The storyline further proves that the Blossoms aren't total strangers to the world of magic.
Season 6 of Riverdale kicks off with a five-episode premiere event on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at 9 p.m. EST on the CW.