Sabrina Will Appear in Season 6 of 'Riverdale' — Is She Related to Cheryl?

On Oct. 7, 2021, actress Kiernan Shipka confirmed on Instagram that she is will make a cameo in Season 6 of Riverdale — partaking in the feverishly-anticipated crossover event Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina fans have been waiting for for quite some time now.

Previous episodes of Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina teased the possible connections between the Spellman clan and the Blossoms. It will all come to a head in Season 6, Episode 4 of Riverdale.