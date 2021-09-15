'Riverdale' Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa Launched #FreeFrancisco to Save His Dad

A vocal critic of the Nicaraguan government, Francisco worked as a columnist for the newspaper La Prensa, and as an official of the World Bank. He was taken to the El Chipote prison in Managua, Nicaragua, in July 2021.

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, the Riverdale showrunner, has launched the #FreeFrancisco campaign on social media to bring to light the dire circumstances faced by Nicaraguan political prisoners like his father, Francisco Aguirre-Sacasa.

Francisco and his wife were reportedly headed to the Peñas Blancas crossing on the border of Nicaragua and Costa Rica in July 2021 before his arrest. As his daughter, Georgiana, told The Guardian, the border guards barred Francisco from leaving the country before seizing his passport. He was intercepted on the highway before being taken to the El Chipote federal prison near Managua.

Roberto first updated fans about the harrowing predicament his family is in on Aug. 5, 2021. As he wrote on Instagram, he and his family weren't given information about Francisco's whereabouts in the immediate aftermath of his detention. Francisco was charged with treason and conspiracy later. The #FreeFrancisco campaign brings attention to the dire circumstances of Nicaraguan anti-government figures. It also aims to free Francisco and more than 30 others.

On Sept. 8, 2021, Roberto took to Instagram to share a short clip created with the help of the Riverdale cast. It features stars like KJ Apa, Madelaine Petsch, and Camila Mendes.

"My name is KJ Apa, and we're on the set of Riverdale," the actor said at the beginning of the clip. "Over the years, all of us who have been part of making this show has become a family." The stars explain that Francisco was taken to prison overnight. His circumstances continue to pose a grave worry for his family, as it's uncertain if he has to stay there without food or medication. Roberto also launched a petition, Justice for Francisco Aguirre Sacasa.