'Riverdale' Actress Madelaine Petsch Is Rumored to Be Dating an Olympian

Though her Riverdale character found her soulmate in Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan) long ago, Madelaine Petsch reportedly has a new love in her own personal life. The actress is best known for playing redhead siren Cheryl Blossom on the hit CW series, which returned for a fifth season in January of 2021.

After breaking up with her longtime beau in 2020, Madelaine kept the details of her personal life private. For months, she's been linked to an Olympic athlete, and the two all but confirmed the romance speculation when they were spotted out together in Vancouver in March of 2021.

Keep reading for the latest in her love life, and for the refresher on her amicable breakup with Travis Mills.