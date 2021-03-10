'Riverdale' Actress Madelaine Petsch Is Rumored to Be Dating an Olympian

'Riverdale' Actress Madelaine Petsch Is Rumored to Be Dating an OlympianBy Shannon Raphael
Mar. 10 2021, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
Though her Riverdale character found her soulmate in Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan) long ago, Madelaine Petsch reportedly has a new love in her own personal life. The actress is best known for playing redhead siren Cheryl Blossom on the hit CW series, which returned for a fifth season in January of 2021.
After breaking up with her longtime beau in 2020, Madelaine kept the details of her personal life private. For months, she's been linked to an Olympic athlete, and the two all but confirmed the romance speculation when they were spotted out together in Vancouver in March of 2021.
Keep reading for the latest in her love life, and for the refresher on her amicable breakup with Travis Mills.
Madelaine Petsch is rumored to be dating Olympic fencer Miles Chamley-Watson.
In recent months, fans have been speculating that Madelaine is in a relationship with Olympic fencer Miles Chamley-Watson. The 31-year-old athlete competed at both the 2012 and the 2016 games, and he's set to represent the United States in Tokyo in 2021.
Back in October of 2020, Miles was featured in a photograph with many Riverdale cast members as they commemorated Canadian Thanksgiving together (the teen drama is filmed in Vancouver).
About a month later, The Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev shared a photo with Miles and Riverdale actress Camila Mendes in Vancouver.
Though some suspected that Miles could have just been friends with the cast, the Daily Mail captured photos and videos of Miles out walking with Madelaine in Vancouver. A source told the outlet that Miles has been seen out walking Madelaine's dog, Olive, on numerous occasions.
The athlete has also reportedly decided to train in Vancouver for the upcoming Olympic games. He had previously been preparing in Los Angeles.
Neither Madelaine nor Miles has confirmed the relationship at this time. If the two do go public with their romance, it will be Madelaine's first since her breakup with Travis Mills.
'Ghosted' host Travis Mills is Madelaine Petsch's ex-boyfriend.
Prior to her rumored relationship with Miles, Madelaine was last linked to musician / actor Travis Mills. The two first got together in early 2017, and they chronicled their romance on social media.
In February of 2020, Madelaine and the Ghosted co-host confirmed that they parted ways. Travis shared a lengthy Instagram post about the decision to split.
"Our relationship has been in the public eye for the last 3 years. What's ironic about my most public relationship is that behind the scenes it was the most non-superficial & grounding experience in my life. While it pains me our journey has come to a close, I mean it when I say I'm so incredibly grateful to have shared the last 3 years with someone as compassionate, smart & wonderful as Madelaine," he wrote. "The personal growth made possible by our time together I wouldn’t trade for anything."
Travis also shared that the breakup was amicable, and that he wasn't going to delete any photos with his ex because he "regret[s] nothing."
"While I'm holding back tears I'm excited to see what you do next," he wrote at the time. "I'll always have your back."
Proving that he's true to his word, Travis has not removed any photos with the actress since their split.
He has also not gone public with another relationship yet.
Riverdale airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.