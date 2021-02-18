Is [SPOILER] the Father of Toni’s Baby in ‘Riverdale’?

One Tumblr user, Alex Zalben, has a few theories as to who the father of Toni’s baby is. The most popular theory, also proposed by Elite Daily , is that Toni is actually a surrogate mother for Kevin (Casey Cott) and Fangs (Drew Ray Tanner). Kevin and Fangs are the only couple who seem to have stayed together through the seven year time jump in Riverdale. Plus, Toni’s only romantic relationship so far has been with Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch), so this theory makes a lot of sense.

Another popular theory is that Sweet Pea (Jordan Connor) is the father of Toni’s baby. Sweet Pea and Toni are super tight, and he’s the only other character we already know who's stayed in Riverdale.

now there’s no way this baby isn’t a surrogate for kangs, toni went after cheryl while being pregnant to let her know that they could be together, she still loves her :(

However, there are some more implausible scenarios that Alex suggests, like that the baby could be Jason Blossom’s (Trevor Stines) frozen sperm or Veronica’s (Camila Mendes) embryo that Chad (Chris Mason) stole from her after her car accident. While these are highly unlikely, they do have the heightened drama factor that makes Riverdale so entertaining.

It is possible that the father is someone we haven’t yet met, and that Toni hooked up with someone random after possibly getting spurned by Cheryl. However, based on what showrunner Roberto said, it’s unlikely that a random new guy would be a “very big announcement.” So let’s just cross our fingers we find out who the father of Toni’s baby is sooner rather than later!

Riverdale airs Wednesdays on the CW at 8 p.m. ET.