"Barchie" Fans of 'Riverdale' Are Ready for Archie and Betty's Season 5 Romance

If Archie and Betty are over romantically, then she might be open to a reconciliation with Jughead. Unfortunately, Jughead has a girlfriend and, depending on who she is, she might be a huge hurdle for "Bughead," if they really are endgame.

The time jump itself is going to serve as almost a beginning to a new series and the dynamic between Archie, Betty, Jughead, and Veronica could be totally different.

Watch Riverdale on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on the CW.