Rumors Are Flying That Nina Dobrev Is Appearing in Season 5 of 'Riverdale' (SPOILERS)

When the rumors began to swirl that Nina Dobrev could be making a guest appearance in Season 5 of Riverdale, fans were more than excited. “Just found out Nina Dobrev is gonna be on Riverdale? Um I’m so excited. Now I love Riverdale,” one fan tweeted.

Some people were fans of Nina Dobrev so much so that they claimed they would start watching Riverdale regularly if the starlet appeared on the CW drama. “So I heard that @ninadobrev is going to be in Riverdale and that just gave me every reason to start watching the show,” another fan wrote.

You can catch Season 5 of Riverdale, currently airing every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on the CW, to see if Nina does ever make her entrance.