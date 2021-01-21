Will Jughead Get Married in Season 5 of 'Riverdale'? He Did Dream It

It's been quite an eventful day, one that includes the return of Riverdale . While Season 4 was cut short due to the pandemic, we recently learned the show was renewed for another season, and its premiere is tonight, January 20. Fans probably know Season 5 is going to be totally different — the story fast-forwards seven whole years, which means the gang is all grown up. It also means we have a lot of questions, and one of those is about Jughead. Did he and Betty finally get married?

Is Jughead married in Season 5 of 'Riverdale'?

Although Jughead did dream he'd one day marry Betty (Season 1, Episode 7), it's unclear if he was foreshadowing his and Betty's future. According to teasers from the cast, it actually sounds like the high school friends went their separate ways — which doesn't mean Jughead isn't married, he just might not be married to Betty, which is a bummer for a lot of fans. Plus, Betty and Archie did have that really steamy kiss ... that really does change the dynamics for everyone involved.

Article continues below advertisement

But more about this time jump. KJ Apa tells TVLine, "We learn that everyone kind of went their separate ways. Archie enlisted in the Army after graduation, and when he returns, after all that time in the Army, he discovers the town is on the verge of becoming a ghost town, thanks to Hiram.”

So, the crew do end up in their hometown of Riverdale. "... And they talk about how they can revive the town again. Archie very much takes the lead on this. He came back and saw Riverdale turning to s**t pretty much, and he’s like, ‘There’s no way I’m going to let this happen.’ So he wrangles the whole team in, and they figure out ways to revive the town, and the best way to do that is through Riverdale High," KJ adds.

Article continues below advertisement

As far as relationships go, Season 5 won't shy away from exploring the love triangle square between Archie, Betty, Veronica, and Jughead. The last we knew in Season 4, Betty put an end to things between her and Archie (both Betty and Archie were cheating on their partners, so, makes sense). But that's likely not going to stay in the dark forever.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: The CW

"It’s also a reminder that for all the mystery, for all the shock twists, for all of the gonzo storytelling — what I think people are really involved in is those relationships. So, I think in the long run, it will be a defining moment for, actually, all four of them...The relationship drama will always be one of the driving forces of the show," showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told Entertainment Tonight.

Article continues below advertisement

He said "all of the relationship stuff that we've been playing throughout the season, kind of, comes back" and that "We know that [the cheating] sort of, drove Betty to really value Jughead." The first three episodes of Season 5 will especially focus on all these relationships, so keep your bowl of popcorn at the ready.

THE WAY HE PUT HIS HAND ON HER SHOULDER STOPPPFHDHNS #riverdale pic.twitter.com/PcOaSlRBIz — jas (@lilisunfIower) January 21, 2021