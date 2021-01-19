'Riverdale' Season 5 Features the Biggest Time Jump yet on the Show

Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan), who had once been a part of the Serpents and was in love with Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch), was shown in a sneak peek on Instagram to be the new cheerleading coach at Riverdale High and also pregnant. Yes, it's a lot to unpack for her alone. Her baby daddy? It's unclear, but maybe she's a surrogate for apparent roommates Fangs (Drew Ray Tanner) and Kevin (Casey Cott).

Veronica will be married to someone you might have expected Season 1 Veronica to end up with instead of Archie. But don't worry, because you know old feelings are going to be reignited once the old gang gets back together. Maybe. Hopefully.

There will also be a newbie in town. Pop's granddaughter, played by Erinn Westbrook, will take over Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe and revive the place that was once *the* spot.