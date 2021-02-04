'Riverdale' Fans Think Josie Is Coming Back After the Time Jump

Fellow Pussycats band member and former Riverdale co-star Hayley Law told Entertainment Tonight Canada that she would return to the show if given the opportunity. Ashleigh hasn't announced the return of Josie just yet, but never say never. She wasn't a character who was killed off or left the show on bad terms. And the reset of sorts that the time jump allows makes it an easy transition for her to return to town when everyone else does.

Watch Riverdale on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on the CW.