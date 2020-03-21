KJ Apa Really Does Sing, but This Is What He’d Rather Be Doing Instead

KJ Apa always seems to be cast in roles that require musical chops — or at least the ability to fake it. The 22-year-old New Zealand native, KJ (or Keneti James FitzGerald Apa) is best known for playing Archie Andrews. His character is based on the Archie Comics hit series Riverdale.

If you know the series, you know that Archie is famous for being full of big ideas.