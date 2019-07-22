'Riverdale' Star KJ Apa Has a New Model Girlfriend

'Riverdale' Star KJ Apa Has a New Model GirlfriendBy Shannon Raphael
If you watch The CW's Riverdale, there's a good chance that at one point or another, you've been obsessed with the real-life romances between Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse. But KJ Apa, who plays Archie Andrews on the show, has had less public stints in the romance department — until now.
While KJ and the rest of the Riverdale cast were at San Diego's Comic-Con promoting the show's upcoming fourth season, KJ was spotted getting close to his movie co-star, Britt Robertson — but is she his new girlfriend?
Is KJ Apa dating co-star Britt Robertson?
KJ and actress Britt Robertson (who previously starred in movies like Tomorrowland and The Longest Ride) have had a history of romance before — but only on screen.
The two starred in the 2017 film A Dog's Purpose as a couple, which may have been the source of the still-evident spark between the pair. At the Entertainment Weekly Comic-Con after party, KJ and Britt were spotted hugging, holding hands, and even kissing while hanging out with his Riverdale co-stars.
When the two filmed A Dog's Purpose, Britt was still dating Teen Wolf actor Dylan O'Brien. The pair broke up in 2018 after six years of dating and she was most recently linked to Graham Rogers, who starred on ABC's Quantico. The two had even posted about each other on Instagram up until December of 2018. The posts have since been deleted, a true 21st century sign that a relationship is over.
Perhaps Britt and KJ got the chance to reconnect when they were both cast in the upcoming Jeremy Camp biopic, I Still Believe, which will also star country singer Shania Twain. But, the two are just friends.
So, who is KJ Apa dating?
KJ's Instagram is filled with behind-the-scenes shots of his Riverdale co-stars, family gatherings, and solo pictures. And, he very much likes to keep his romantic life private. However in February, KJ shared a picture of himself kissing a mystery woman.
The actor's new girlfriend is 26-year-old French model Clara Berry!
A few days after KJ shared that photo, the model uploaded a picture of the pair kissing in Bali.
Before confirming his relationship with Clara, KJ was rumored to be dating Corinne Isherwood in 2017 when the two were spotted at the Vancouver airport together. The actor, who was 20 at the time, was criticized by fans for dating the 16-year-old. But, by June of 2018, he told Seventeen Magazine he was single.
Co-star Mark Consuelos confirmed KJ's tendency for privacy when he contributed to a GQ Magazine feature about KJ in May. "I’m speaking for him, but he’s really not interested, I think, in all the trappings of celebrity. He’d probably be really, really happy just playing his guitar, to be honest with you,” Mark said about the actor, noting that he has avoided public romances so far for a reason.
Catch new episodes of Riverdale on Wednesdays on The CW.
