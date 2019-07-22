'Riverdale' Star KJ Apa Has a New Model Girlfriend

If you watch The CW's Riverdale, there's a good chance that at one point or another, you've been obsessed with the real-life romances between Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse. But KJ Apa, who plays Archie Andrews on the show, has had less public stints in the romance department — until now.

While KJ and the rest of the Riverdale cast were at San Diego's Comic-Con promoting the show's upcoming fourth season, KJ was spotted getting close to his movie co-star, Britt Robertson — but is she his new girlfriend?