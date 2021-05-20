KJ Apa's Girlfriend Clara Berry Is Pregnant, But When Is Her Actual Due Date?

Riverdale star KJ Apa is getting ready to be a father. Thanks to a post on his Instagram page, fans now know that his girlfriend, model Clara Berry , is pregnant. KJ chose to share the news in a comment under a picture of the two of them lounging on the couch, with Clara exposing her baby bump. "She's pregnant btw," KJ wrote in the comments, with Clara replying to write "We are ❤️." Now, fans want to know when Clara's due date is.

KJ and Clara were first romantically linked back in August of 2020, when KJ shared a series of nude photographs of Clara while the two of them were on vacation in an undisclosed location. The two have made frequent appearances on one another's social media feeds in the time since those first pictures were posted, and they make fairly frequent declarations of love toward one another.

Thus far, neither Clara nor KJ has revealed the baby's exact due date. After KJ made the announcement on his social media, Clara posted several photos of herself modeling her pregnant belly to her own feed. Given the fact that she's visibly pregnant, fans have speculated that her baby may be born sometime in the fall or early winter.

Although the 23-year-old Riverdale star has been in the spotlight for several years now, this is both his and Clara's first child. Clara is four years older than KJ, and the two are not yet engaged or discussing marriage. It's unclear whether wedding bells will ever be in the couple's future, but if their social media posts are any indication, they're planning to stay together for the time being.

KJ and Clara received plenty of warm comments after their news.

In the wake of their announcement, KJ and Clara received a flood of positive comments from KJ's co-stars as well as fans of the couple. Lili Reinhart commented with three heart emojis, while Camila Mendes wrote "another neném on the way 👼🏼." It's clear that KJ and Clara's closest friends are thrilled about the news, although it's not totally clear who was aware before they made the announcement on social media.

KJ received plenty of well wishes after sharing the news, and he likely much preferred them to the well wishes he was receiving last summer after injuring himself on the set of the COVID thriller "Songbird". It was reported that KJ had split his head open and wound up with shards of metal in his eye while filming the Michael Bay film.