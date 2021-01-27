'Riverdale' Would Need a Solid Plot to Last Longer Than Five Seasons

Up until Season 5, Riverdale had given fans years of wild storylines, sometimes cringey dialogue, and couples that so many of us shipped right from the start. It's no surprise, then, that fans are already wondering if there will be a Season 6 or not. In a perfect world, the CW would renew the hit primetime drama for multiple seasons at a time, ensuring its safety for the foreseeable future.

Because as it stands, there's already a lot at stake during Season 5 of Riverdale. Jughead and Betty are still trying to figure out who is making and leaving snuff films all over town and Veronica and Archie are no more after he admitted to kissing Betty. Once again, things are a total mess.

But if there's one thing Riverdale fans all have in common, it's that they eat up these kinds of storylines.