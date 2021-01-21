'Riverdale': Veronica Will Be a Married Woman in Season 5, but Will It Be to Archie?

When Riverdale ended last season, fans had speculated that the random kiss / almost-affair had some purpose, and now we know that it does. It will most likely be the cause of Veronica and Archie's split. How Veronica finds out about the kiss isn't clear, but what is clear is that she will move on with her life, and it won't be with Archie.

Deadline revealed that actor Chris Mason will be joining Riverdale's cast and will play in a recurring role as Veronica's jealous and controlling husband, Chad Gekko.