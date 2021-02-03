'Riverdale's Auteur Might Still Be Lurking in the Shadows

Of course, it's possible that Jellybean really was the person behind the voyeur tapes and made them, as she said, in a ploy to get Jughead to stay in Riverdale. But, one fan pointed out on reddit that there was a big red herring before. Remember when the Riverdale High janitor was originally revealed to be the Black Hood, only to have that squashed when Hal was outed?

Jellybean could be the fake-out in this instance. There has to be something to bring the gang back to Riverdale in the future after the time jump. Could it be the real auteur back at making sinister tapes?

Or, maybe Jellybean is protecting someone and purposely admitted to being the auteur herself. Her mom is still MIA, in case you have forgotten.