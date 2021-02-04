Tabitha Tate Will Be a New Face for Fans After the 'Riverdale' Time Jump

Erinn was born in Long Island, N.Y., but grew up in Missouri. She is a graduate of Harvard University and has a degree in Dramatic Arts and an advanced certification in Spanish. Erinn hosted Movers & Changers for three years until 2011 and was even a host on MTV Spring Break in 2010, 2011, and 2012. She’s modeled for Seventeen and Cosmopolitan, and for brands like Nike and Vineyard Vines. She currently lives with her husband, Andrew, in Hollywood, Calif. The couple married in August 2019.

Erinn was on the Netflix series Insatiable (which was canceled after two seasons). Most recently, she was on Fox's The Resident. Erinn appeared in Season 2 as Adaku Eze, a woman with cancer who has to undergo a double mastectomy. She confides in her friend, Dr. Mina Okafor (Shaunette Wilson), that she doesn't want to have the surgery. Aduku comes back in Season 3 to tell Mina that she's pregnant, which makes Mina nervous due to her friend's cancer diagnosis.

So far, Erinn has had an eclectic career, and with a promising role on Riverdale as Tabitha, it seems like we'll be seeing her a lot more on our screens.

Riverdale airs every Wednesday on the CW at 8 p.m. ET.