'Riverdale's Setting Is in Present Day ― but It's Also Weirdly Vintage

In some ways, Riverdale gets away with a lot. From the start, it has been a show that takes liberties with generic versions of popular brands — American Excess credit cards and the Five Seasons Hotel, for example — but fans have always forgiven the show for that. In fact, it has become almost like a running gag for Riverdale to take something from the world we know and give it its own name and its own spin.

But the one thing some fans can't agree on is the year, or general time for that matter, in which Riverdale is set. It seems like the most obvious thing a TV show should answer, since the year or era in which a series takes place could make a big difference in the grand scheme of things.

However, with Riverdale, there are military suits that look like they're from World War II, cell phones, and VHS players all in the same place. It's starting to get a little confusing, honestly.