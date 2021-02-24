Logo
Tiera Skovbye as Polly in 'Riverdale'
Is The Trash Bag Killer Coming for Polly Cooper? 'Riverdale' Fans Are Worried

By

Feb. 24 2021, Published 12:19 p.m. ET

The seven-year time jump dealt a heavy blow to some Riverdale characters, and Polly (Tiera Skovbye), Betty's ex-cheerleader sister, is certainly no exception. As the past few episodes of the show hinted, the beautiful blonde might have fallen in with the wrong crowd. In a conversation captured in "Chapter Eighty-One: The Homecoming," Betty ventures so far as to accuse her of spending too much time with the Ghoulies. So, what's next for Polly? And, more importantly, who plays the character? 

'Nurses' actress Tiera Skovbye plays Polly's character in 'Riverdale.'

Actress Tiera Skovbye resumed her role in Riverdale in a Season 5 episode titled "Chapter Eighty-One: The Homecoming," following a longer hiatus. According to some fans, there's a chance that her busy schedule might influence how the future of her character will be set out. In 2020 alone, Tiera appeared in a hit medical drama, Nurses, a romantic drama, 2 Hearts, and a crime drama series, Dirty John

In "Chapter Eighty-One: The Homecoming," viewers learned that Polly might have been lying about her current occupation. Instead of breaking her back in a waitressing role at a seedy venue, The Roving Eye, she might have gotten involved with something far more dangerous — or at least, so Betty (Lili Reinhart) hypothesizes in the episode. 

"Chapter Eighty-One: The Homecoming" also captures a heart-to-heart between the sisters. But the positive mood doesn't last long. At the end of the episode, Polly is being chased by a fright-inducing truck. Some believe it might be the same vehicle Squeaky (Skylar Radzion) hopped into while trying to escape from Riverdale. 

who plays polly in riverdale
There could be a correlation between the skeleton-decorated horror-car, Polly's mysterious circumstances, and Betty's traumatic experiences with The Trash Bag Killer. As the episode titled "Chapter Eighty: Purgatorio" reveals, the FBI agent headed out on a mission by herself — only for The Trash Bag Killer to lock her up in his lair for two weeks. 

Some fans are convinced Polly will die in Season 5 of 'Riverdale.'

Some argue that the notorious criminal might be coming for Polly this time around, claiming that her storyline could easily end with an atrocity that's bound to become the stuff of nightmares. 

"Also. Polly gonna get murdered by The Trash Bag Killer and IT'S GONNA BE THE BLACK HOOD ALL OVER AGAIN. IT'S RELATED TO BETTY. MY POOR GIRL CAN’T CATCH A BREAK," tweeted @adangelox

But some see it otherwise. According to another Riverdale fan, @mdawn37, Betty will come to Polly's rescue. What's more, the plot twist could help her overcome the lasting psychological impact of being held hostage by The Trash Bag Killer. 

"Betty will end up finding Polly and she will be held captive by The Trash Bag Killer the same exact way Betty was. This will force Betty to face her trauma head-on and save her sister. #Riverdale" tweeted @mdawn37.

New episodes of Riverdale air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW. 

