This Is What Happened to Grace Knight on NBC's 'Nurses'

The Season 1 premiere of Nurses sheds light on one of Grace Knight's (Tiera Skovbye) biggest secrets. As "Incoming" reveals, the nurse is in love with someone else's fiancé.

The second episode is no different in this respect. While the first one revolves around Grace's life in the present day, the second provides insight into her tension-fraught past. As "Undisclosed Conditions" shows, Grace was fired from her previous role because of gross misconduct. So, what happened?