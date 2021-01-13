What Happened to Harris Faulkner of Fox News? You'll See Her in a New Time Slot

Fox newscaster and Outnumbered co-host Harris Faulkner has been working for the conservative network since 2005 and has garnered quite the following for herself over the years. After a recent shake-up at Fox, it looks as though Harris may be experiencing some career shifts. Here's what we know.

Harris' anchoring duties are also getting changed up a bit. She's been hosting Outnumbered starting at noon, but will now anchor the 11 a.m. slot with a new show —The Faulkner Focus — in addition to Outnumbered. Audiences will notice the changes starting on Monday, Jan. 18. Harris hasn't yet commented publicly on the shifting slots at Fox, but it'll be interesting to see how things shake out after the shake-up.

In January of 2021, Fox announced it'd be revamping its daytime lineup — and that was maybe a bit of an understatement. Martha MacCallum’s The Story is moving from 7 p.m. to 3 p.m., Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino are taking over America's Newsroom, and Sandra Smith is moving to a new show (America Reports), where she'll be joined by former White House correspondent John Roberts. Obviously, that's a lot of changes, but they're not the only ones.

Back in June of 2020, Harris Faulkner called out Donald Trump for posting a bigoted tweet.

Harris doesn't just comment on the headlines; she has made them several times throughout her career. Back in June of 2020, she did so after she called out Donald Trump for posting a racist and highly disturbing tweet. During an exclusive interview, the journalist asserted that President Trump had failed to acknowledge the broader-scale implications of the phrase, "when the looting starts, the shooting starts."

Article continues below advertisement

"So, that's an expression I've heard over the years," President Trump said, according to the interview transcript available on Factba.se. "Do you know where it comes from?" Harris asked. "I think the Mayor of Philadelphia [...]" went President Trump's wavering response.

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

"No. It comes from 1967. I was about 18 months old at the time [...] But it was from the chief of police in Miami. He was cracking down, and he meant what he said. And he said, 'I don’t even care if it makes it look like brutality I’m going to crack down, when the looting starts, the shooting starts.' That frightened a lot of people when you tweeted that," Harris pointed out.

President Trump tried to clarify his position, insisting that the phrase can be attributed to Frank Rizzo, an ex-police officer who served as the Mayor of Philadelphia between 1972 and 1980. "Well, it also comes from a very tough mayor, who might have been police commissioner at the time, but I think mayor of Philadelphia named Frank Rizzo," President Trump asserted.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram

Somewhat confusingly, he went on to defend himself by saying that the phrase has two separate meanings. "It means two things – very different things. One is, if there's looting, there's probably going to be shooting, and that's not as a threat, that's really just a fact, because that's what happens. And the other is, if there’s looting, there's going to be shooting. They're very different meanings," President Trump reasoned.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Twitter

Harris received a great deal of applause from viewers, with many on Twitter thanking the journalist for exposing the president's reluctance to address the historical context surrounding his incendiary tweet. "What about Harris Faulkner? She is the only one I've really seen ask really good questions, none of which are bias[ed] or ridiculous. They are straight to the point, very professional. I personally wish we had more reporters like her," tweeted one person.

Article continues below advertisement

"So proud of Harris Faulkner (from Minneapolis!) for calling out @realDonaldTrump. She so far outclasses Trumpy that he hasn't got a chance! Trump has nothing to boast about here -- he's done NOTHING!" wrote somebody else. Harris has earned high praise for her vast journalistic expertise on numerous occasions in the past. In a recently published exclusive with People, she also shed light on why racial injustice and the spread of the coronavirus are affecting everyday people.