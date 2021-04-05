Senator Tammy Duckworth's Life and Career Differentiate Her From Many of Her Peers

Thanks to long-standing U.S. laws regarding members of the armed services and their spouses having children overseas, Tammy is technically a natural-born U.S. citizen. As such, she is afforded all the opportunities of any other person born in the States, including the ability to run for president.

It seems as though the senator isn't completely shying away from the possibility, either. During a recent chat with USA Today , Tammy said that running for president is still on the table. "Maybe if it’s good for the country," she said to the publication, referencing her childhood in Thailand.

"I think about growing up in Southeast Asia post-Vietnam; everybody wanted to be us. We had these ideals; we had these values, and you could achieve the American dream. I would want to try to get us back to them. We're not there now," the senator said, not wholly ruling out a presidential bid.

Considering her strong sentiments, it sounds like it's only a matter of time before we see if Tammy will actually manifest this ambition into a reality.