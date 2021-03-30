Barack Obama's Step-Grandmother, Mama Sarah, Passes Away at 99

Obama's step-grandmother on his father's side, Sarah Obama, passed away in late March 2021. She was at least 99 years old and was considered to be the matriarch of the Kenyan side of his family. Affectionately called Mama Sarah, she reportedly passed away around 4 a.m. local time at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital in Kisumu, Kenya.

My family and I are mourning the loss of our beloved grandmother, Sarah Ogwel Onyango Obama, affectionately known to many as “Mama Sarah” but known to us as “Dani” or Granny. We will miss her dearly, but we’ll celebrate with gratitude her long and remarkable life. pic.twitter.com/avDY4f1PVu

A family spokesperson told ABC that Mama Sarah didn't die from COVID-19. She had even tested negative for the virus and had passed from "normal diseases." She had been in the hospital because she was sick for some time beforehand.

In Dreams From My Father, Obama said he first met Mama Sarah when he visited Kenya for the first time. They grew a bond even with a language barrier between them.