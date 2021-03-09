Joe Biden's Dogs Are Being Sent Back to Delaware for Allegedly Biting a Staffer

Joe Biden's Dogs Are Being Sent Back to Delaware for Allegedly Biting a StafferBy Chris Barilla
Mar. 9 2021, Published 11:19 a.m. ET
Although he ran on a promise to restore the storied tradition of U.S. presidents having dogs in the White House, it appears as though President Joe Biden is already walking back on that claim, opting to send his dogs back to their original Delaware home.
The shocking revelation that the president's two German Shepherds will be sent back to Delaware comes on the heels of the news breaking of a biting incident that was allegedly perpetrated by Major, his black Shepherd.
So, what exactly went down that caused the president to make the decision to return his dogs to his civilian home, and who did the dog actually bite — if the news is true? Here's a breakdown of the known details surrounding the situation.
Who did Joe Biden's dog bite? The victim is alleged to be a member of his security team.
According to CNN, the president's dogs had to be removed from the White House following an incident where Major allegedly bit a member of White House security. Although the exact severity of the bite and the condition of the victim is currently unknown, the fact that the dogs were reportedly relocated to Delaware may mean that the reported bite was rather vicious.
Since being relocated to the White House, Major has been reported to showcase agitated behavior and has even jumped, barked, and charged at multiple staffers and other security members, according to the publication.
As of now, neither the president nor the first lady has issued a statement about the dogs being moved back to Delaware for the time being. There isn't a clear indicator about when or if they will be brought back to the U.S. capital, but there may be some other reasoning behind the relocation as a whole.
There are claims that the relocation is only due to the first lady being out of town.
Since the 2021 inauguration, the Instagram account @first_dogs_usa has chronicled the life and times of both Major and Champ while they adjust to life at the White House. With news breaking that Major bit a security team member, the page went into a frenzy posting a series of photos full of information regarding the relocation.
According to the page, the rumors of a security member being bitten were not the reason for the dogs being sent back to Delaware. They attribute the relocation to Jill Biden being out of town, meaning that she can't care for the dogs, and with the president being so busy they had to give the task to family friends back home. Not to say the bite didn't occur, but this claim may have some merit to it considering the Bidens have done the exact same thing on multiple past occasions.
In an interview with Kelly Clarkson, Jill explained that her biggest role going into the White House was to ensure that her dogs were comfortable.
"I've been getting obsessed with getting our dogs settled because we have an old dog and we have a very young dog," she told Kelly, adding, "They have to take the elevator, they're not used to that, and they have to go out on the South Lawn with lots of people watching them. So that's what I've been obsessed with, getting everybody settled and calm."