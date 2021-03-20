Logo
Home > Humor
These Biden Tripping Memes Will Have You Double-Checking Your Laces
Source: Instagram | Twitter

People Can't Stop Laughing at How Joe Biden Tripped While Boarding Air Force One

By

Mar. 20 2021, Published 3:28 p.m. ET

If you're a well-known public figure that receive global amounts of attention like, oh, let's say, the President of the United States of America, then every single move you make and word you say gets carefully scrutinized by everyone. Remember when Howard Dean excluded himself from a presidential run because he decided to say, "Pyeeaaaah!" during a rally?

Well memes weren't really as widespread of a phenomenon back then as they are now, so when Joe Biden was caught tripping, you know folks had a lot to say.

"Biden tripping" memes are currently flooding Twitter.

The Air Force One gaffe has become a favorite image/clip of Biden's detractors. When he slipped, many of those who opposed his presidential win began pointing to the fall as signs of Biden being unwell and unfit for the presidency. However, many have simply chalked up the trip to just that: a trip. 

Source: TODAY/YouTube
Biden is reportedly doing just fine after falling on Air Force One, and he now joins a list of other Commanders in Chief who've had some blunders on the presidential airplane. Gerald Ford slipped and fell down the stairs in 1975 while disembarking. Then there was what looked like toilet paper stuck to President Trump's shoe as he walked up the plane's stairs. Obama stumbled in the past as well, and former VP Mike Pence also stumbled on the steps of Air Force Two.

But none of them got the meme treatment like Biden tripping on Air Force One has.

Source: Twitter
Source: Twitter

Of course there were people looking to politicize the memes of Joe Biden tripping and falling, however, there were some who were just there to make some great memes.

Like Steph Curry crossing him over.

joe biden tripping memes
Source: Instagram

Or pointing out how many times he tripped in a row.

Source: Twitter
Others thought he was hitting the Applebee's bar area a little too hard.

Source: Instagram

While others thought that Trump's super secret lasers had more to do with it than anything.

Source: Instagram
Others thought that Air Force One should come with better warning signs.

Source: Instagram

Then there were the Kamala waiting in the wings theories. The yellow suit makes this one just choice.

kamala harris biden tripping memes
Source: Instagram
At least they didn't photoshop him in a rascal.

elderly savage biden memes tripping
Source: Instagram

We know that Biden loves playing 'Mario Kart.'

Source: Instagram
Maybe he really tripped because there was someone in his way.

biden tripping memes
Source: Instagram

Technically this isn't him tripping but it is still hilarious.

biden tripping memes
Source: Instagram
You know it was just a matter of time before someone did this one.

joker biden tripping memes
Source: Instagram

Depends on the bar, but yeah.

Source: Instagram
Loki for President.

Source: Instagram

I wonder if Biden ever watched 'Norbit'?

norbitt biden tripping memes
Source: Instagram
Heisman highlight reel.

rushing biden tripping memes football
Source: Instagram

There are so many of these.

kamala harris joe biden tripping
Source: Instagram
Oh come on I've stumbled while anxiously trying to get up the stairs too ...

Source: Instagram

Wow, this slaps.

Source: Twitter
Maybe some of the best Biden tripping memes are behind us though ...

Source: Twitter

Here's a meme that'll be sure to anger/delight Biden/Trump supporters equally.

Source: Twitter
That doesn't sound like an official U.S. government vehicle.

Source: Twitter

'The Simpsons' did it.

Source: Twitter
Some are actually sad that Trump isn't on Twitter anymore, just for the lulz.

Source: Twitter

Some are making "serious memes" out of the whole affair.

Source: Twitter
But for the most part people are using it as an opportunity for some light-heartedness.

Source: Twitter

Mike Trapp has a point.

Source: Twitter
I mean, a video of someone falling really isn't that funny ... unless, you're into that sort of thing.

Source: Twitter

Obviously Trump memes are going to make their way in threads about Biden.

Source: Twitter
Others were reminded of other epic falls.

Source: Twitter

If only he had some bushes nearby.

Source: Twitter
I hear Putin's stair-walking skills are second to none.

Source: Twitter

None of us really work in the fields in which we get our degrees ... right?

Source: Twitter

Glenn to the rescue.

Source: Twitter
