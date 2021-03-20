People Can't Stop Laughing at How Joe Biden Tripped While Boarding Air Force One

If you're a well-known public figure that receive global amounts of attention like, oh, let's say, the President of the United States of America, then every single move you make and word you say gets carefully scrutinized by everyone. Remember when Howard Dean excluded himself from a presidential run because he decided to say, "Pyeeaaaah!" during a rally?

Well memes weren't really as widespread of a phenomenon back then as they are now, so when Joe Biden was caught tripping, you know folks had a lot to say.