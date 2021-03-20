People Can't Stop Laughing at How Joe Biden Tripped While Boarding Air Force One

People Can't Stop Laughing at How Joe Biden Tripped While Boarding Air Force OneBy Mustafa Gatollari
If you're a well-known public figure that receive global amounts of attention like, oh, let's say, the President of the United States of America, then every single move you make and word you say gets carefully scrutinized by everyone. Remember when Howard Dean excluded himself from a presidential run because he decided to say, "Pyeeaaaah!" during a rally?
Well memes weren't really as widespread of a phenomenon back then as they are now, so when Joe Biden was caught tripping, you know folks had a lot to say.
"Biden tripping" memes are currently flooding Twitter.
The Air Force One gaffe has become a favorite image/clip of Biden's detractors. When he slipped, many of those who opposed his presidential win began pointing to the fall as signs of Biden being unwell and unfit for the presidency. However, many have simply chalked up the trip to just that: a trip.
Biden is reportedly doing just fine after falling on Air Force One, and he now joins a list of other Commanders in Chief who've had some blunders on the presidential airplane. Gerald Ford slipped and fell down the stairs in 1975 while disembarking. Then there was what looked like toilet paper stuck to President Trump's shoe as he walked up the plane's stairs. Obama stumbled in the past as well, and former VP Mike Pence also stumbled on the steps of Air Force Two.
But none of them got the meme treatment like Biden tripping on Air Force One has.
Joe Buck’s call of Joe Biden tripping makes it so much funnier pic.twitter.com/rWaU35SGl7— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) March 20, 2021
For anyone concerned about Joe Biden tripping while jogging up the stairs of Air Force One: pic.twitter.com/Tyn6TaKLc5— Protect Robert Mueller ✊ (@DisavowTrump20) March 19, 2021
Of course there were people looking to politicize the memes of Joe Biden tripping and falling, however, there were some who were just there to make some great memes.
Like Steph Curry crossing him over.
Or pointing out how many times he tripped in a row.
look theres lots of reasons to make fun of joe biden but tripping up stairs is not one of them. but now tripping 3x in rapid succession— aaron🌋 (@thotteusstevens) March 19, 2021
Others thought he was hitting the Applebee's bar area a little too hard.
While others thought that Trump's super secret lasers had more to do with it than anything.
Others thought that Air Force One should come with better warning signs.
Then there were the Kamala waiting in the wings theories. The yellow suit makes this one just choice.
At least they didn't photoshop him in a rascal.
We know that Biden loves playing 'Mario Kart.'
Maybe he really tripped because there was someone in his way.
Technically this isn't him tripping but it is still hilarious.
You know it was just a matter of time before someone did this one.
Depends on the bar, but yeah.
Loki for President.
I wonder if Biden ever watched 'Norbit'?
Heisman highlight reel.
There are so many of these.
Oh come on I've stumbled while anxiously trying to get up the stairs too ...
Wow, this slaps.
I added music to Joe Biden falling up the stairs to Air Force One. pic.twitter.com/3mHuaWUWh7— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 19, 2021
Maybe some of the best Biden tripping memes are behind us though ...
Instagram is deleting the video of Biden falling for “incitement of violence” pic.twitter.com/KU3SU8t7La— ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) March 20, 2021
Here's a meme that'll be sure to anger/delight Biden/Trump supporters equally.
Trump is to blame for Biden falling. I have the video. pic.twitter.com/HQmCRU7bUD— John Derr (@JohnDerr7) March 19, 2021
That doesn't sound like an official U.S. government vehicle.
Failing Joe Biden falling 3 times trying to get up the stairs of Air Force One, brings a whole new meaning to this meme. pic.twitter.com/mbVfNpHseX— See Clearly - Save America from Democrats (@annierrobins) March 19, 2021
'The Simpsons' did it.
biden falling down the stairs pic.twitter.com/WvEUWaLGUH— · Nonbinary Lycanroc · (@GoodGalGaymurr) March 19, 2021
Some are actually sad that Trump isn't on Twitter anymore, just for the lulz.
Just sit back and imagine the Trump tweet about Biden falling pic.twitter.com/d3NVcPIOFD— kc2fargo (@kc2fargo) March 19, 2021
Some are making "serious memes" out of the whole affair.
Due respect Scott— Adam Cohen Lawyers for Good Government #DemCast (@axidentaliberal) March 19, 2021
The story ain’t Biden falling on Air Force One
It’s about the GOP trying to change the subject as Biden had the best first 60 days of any POTUS in decades#AmericanRescuePlan
House passed #DreamAndPromiseAct
Most diverse cabinet
And he’s just getting started pic.twitter.com/4YvAaaCPFF
But for the most part people are using it as an opportunity for some light-heartedness.
Trump being unable to tweet about Biden falling is a precious moment twitter has stolen from us that we will never get back.— Neanderthal Adjacent (@DeTocqueville14) March 19, 2021
Mike Trapp has a point.
Everyone's making fun of Biden for falling on the stairs and not smoking weed and it feels like middle school all over again— Mike Trapp (@MikeWTrapp) March 19, 2021
I mean, a video of someone falling really isn't that funny ... unless, you're into that sort of thing.
Biden falling up the Air Force One steps: pic.twitter.com/IzQlsyW2uY— Washingtonian Problems (@WashProbs) March 19, 2021
Obviously Trump memes are going to make their way in threads about Biden.
Republicans are really, really enjoying Biden falling on the stairs of Air Force One. I guess we had it coming. pic.twitter.com/vwRGquhyiO— 🧂The Salty Professor🧂 (@SaltyProfessor) March 19, 2021
Others were reminded of other epic falls.
Joe Biden falling on steps boarding Air Force One pic.twitter.com/MZJ5jZKIhE— ETD51 (@ETD51) March 19, 2021
If only he had some bushes nearby.
sorry biden, somebody else already did the falling a crazy amount of times in a row thing and they did it better! pic.twitter.com/i93zjXQoE9— caroline (@carolinemary23) March 20, 2021
I hear Putin's stair-walking skills are second to none.
Look at the bright side.— steve ficyk (@SteveFicyk) March 19, 2021
Putin challenged Biden to a debate.
Had he challenged him a a duel to see who could walk up stairs without falling, we’d be in serious trouble.
None of us really work in the fields in which we get our degrees ... right?
Invest in Biden falling template #Memeeconomy #meme pic.twitter.com/PH6A3x7sjo— Meme Economy (@r_MemeEconomy) March 20, 2021
Glenn to the rescue.
This is unfair. He has a stutter. https://t.co/YU3rRtgInk— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 19, 2021