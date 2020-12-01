Fox News Anchor Todd Piro Reveals He Tested Positive for COVID-19

Fox News Anchor Todd Piro Reveals He Tested Positive for COVID-19By Distractify Staff
Updated
Fox News correspondent Todd Piro has been absent from the political morning program Fox & Friends First. The reporter joined the network in 2017 and served as a guest host for the show. Todd began filling in as a co-host alongside Jillian Mele in the fall while Rob Schmitt opted to take some personal time off.
So, what happened? Keep reading to find out more about the reporter.
What happened to Todd Piro on Fox News?
Fans of the news anchor were questioning why the co-host has not appeared on Fox & Friends recently. Well, it turns out, the 42-year-old contracted the coronavirus (also known as COVID-19). "A few weeks ago, I tested positive for COVID-19 and have been in quarantine. That’s why you haven’t seen me on air," he tweeted on Nov. 23. "And our new bundle of joy is the reason why you won’t see me for a few more weeks..."
He added, "But I’ll be back and look forward to sharing more of this experience with you upon my return. Stay safe." Aside from quarantining due to COVID-19, Todd seems to be taking some personal time off to spend with his family and their new addition.
"BEST NEWS EVER. Amanda and I welcomed our daughter, McKenna, this week. We are so in love and so grateful for this amazing blessing," he captioned an Instagram snap of his baby girl.
Though fans are currently missing Todd on-air, viewers completely understand and congratulated the host.
"Congrats Todd, and you are missed every morning but for a GREAT reason. Enjoy, enjoy, enjoy especially right before Thanksgiving. Have a fantastic week!" one person tweeted.
Another person wrote, "Have missed seeing you early on Fox so happy for you and your wife with the new addition many many many blessings also happy Thanksgiving."
One viewer commented, "Awwww beautiful! Was wondering where you’ve been! Best reason to be off the air! Welcome to the world sweet girl! God Bless Her." Another posted, "Noticed your absence. Was getting worried. Whew! Great news indeed! Congratulations!!!!"
Todd Piro's wife Amanda Raus also works as a news anchor.
The couple, who married in June 2015, met while working together at NBC Connecticut. "He says he knew the day he met me that I was the one, so I guess you could say it was love at first sight!" Amanda revealed (via Bruce Plotkin). "We started dating a few months later. Todd had asked me to go to a Dartmouth-Yale football game with him. We went to the game and followed it up with an early dinner on Wooster Street in New Haven." Then their love continued to blossom.
Now, Amanda works as a news anchor for FOX 61. According to her Fox 61 bio, when Amanda is not reporting on breaking news stories in Connecticut, she loves heading outdoors and visiting the shore points or observing the fall foliage.
The anchor is also very active on social media and regularly shares pics of her beau. In June 2020, the couple celebrated their five-year wedding anniversary.
"Not the anniversary we planned, but what a beautiful day to be at the @theinnatlongshore — celebrating in the spot where we had our wedding reception 5 years ago!" she captioned a selfie pic. So cute!
Congrats to Todd and Amanda on their newest family member.