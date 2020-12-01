Fox News Anchor Todd Piro Reveals He Tested Positive for COVID-19

So, what happened? Keep reading to find out more about the reporter.

Fox News correspondent Todd Piro has been absent from the political morning program Fox & Friends First. The reporter joined the network in 2017 and served as a guest host for the show. Todd began filling in as a co-host alongside Jillian Mele in the fall while Rob Schmitt opted to take some personal time off.

What happened to Todd Piro on Fox News?

Fans of the news anchor were questioning why the co-host has not appeared on Fox & Friends recently. Well, it turns out, the 42-year-old contracted the coronavirus (also known as COVID-19). "A few weeks ago, I tested positive for COVID-19 and have been in quarantine. That’s why you haven’t seen me on air," he tweeted on Nov. 23. "And our new bundle of joy is the reason why you won’t see me for a few more weeks..."

He added, "But I’ll be back and look forward to sharing more of this experience with you upon my return. Stay safe." Aside from quarantining due to COVID-19, Todd seems to be taking some personal time off to spend with his family and their new addition. "BEST NEWS EVER. Amanda and I welcomed our daughter, McKenna, this week. We are so in love and so grateful for this amazing blessing," he captioned an Instagram snap of his baby girl.

Though fans are currently missing Todd on-air, viewers completely understand and congratulated the host. "Congrats Todd, and you are missed every morning but for a GREAT reason. Enjoy, enjoy, enjoy especially right before Thanksgiving. Have a fantastic week!" one person tweeted.

