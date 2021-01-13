Fox Host Sandra Smith Has a New Show — Will Her Fans Follow Her?

Many viewers of America's Newsroom were shocked when they tuned in to the July 1, 2020 broadcast and longtime reporter Sandra Smith announced that her co-anchor Ed Henry had been terminated. The daily morning series has been a staple on Fox News since 2007, and Sandra took over for Shannon Bream in 2017 after the latter anchor secured a spot on Fox News @ Night.

Ed Henry's firing came just six days after a former Fox News employee accused him of sexual misconduct via a legal claim. During Sandra's announcement, she revealed that she would stay on as the lead of the show while executives determined who would become her co-anchor.

However, Sandra was noticeably absent from America's Newsroom for weeks and has now moved to another show completely. What happened to Sandra Smith from Fox News? Here's what we know.