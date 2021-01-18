Brian Kilmeade Was Absent from 'Fox & Friends' — What Happened to Him?

In the wake of the riots in Washington, D.C. and the second impeachment of President Trump, arguments have broken out between Brian and his fellow Fox & Friends co-host over how responsible Trump is for the violence. Brian argued that impeachment was a bridge too far, while his co-host Steve Doocy pointed out that Brian would likely be in favor of impeachment if the president had been a Democrat.

“Let’s put the shoe on the other foot,” Steve said. “If a Democrat president did what happened last week, would the Republicans in the House and Senate vote to impeach him if they could? The answer is yes.”

Steve also pointed out that members of Congress had seen the violence in the Capitol first-hand and wanted accountability for those that they felt were responsible.