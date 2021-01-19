What Happened to Kate Kane? Here's the Real Reason Ruby Rose Left 'Batwoman' (SPOILERS)

Not all heroes wear capes, and after making history as the first LGBTQ+ woman in the DC Universe to debut on network television, Ruby Rose is living proof of this fact. Last year, the actress announced that after only one season, her role as Batwoman has come to an end. But, why did Ruby Rose leave? And is Kate Kane really dead?

Ruby added that along with wanting to focus on her ongoing recovery, quarantine gave her an opportunity to get clear on what she really wants out of life. She continued, "It wasn't so much [the injury], especially because after we wrapped up we didn't get to finish the real finale because of COVID. You know, you have time in quarantine and sort of isolation to just think about a lot of different things and what you want to achieve in life and what you want to do.”

During an interview, the 34-year-old Orange Is the New Black actress revealed the real reason she decided to resign from her role as Batwoman was largely due to an injury she sustained on-set of the show in 2019. She told EW , "Being the lead of a superhero show is tough. Being the lead in anything is tough, but I think, in that particular instance, it was a lot more difficult because I was still recovering from my surgery."

So, is Ruby’s character, Kate Kane, dead?

Because of the pandemic, the cast and crew were unable to film the season finale of Batwoman, a conundrum that left many viewers' questions unanswered until recently. The Season 2 premiere of Batwoman revealed that the insidious plane crash involving Kate Kane was caused by the pirate queen Safiyah (Shivaani Ghai), a former lover. While Kate Kane’s body is never recovered, her suit is left behind and found by a homeless woman named Ryan Wilder.

Article continues below advertisement

Because Kate's body wasn't recovered, it's hard to say if she's truly dead. However, it seems that the answer is a firm no. Back in June of 2020, showrunner Caroline Dries said that they did not intend to kill off the character. "As a lesbian who's been working as a writer for the past 15 years, I’m well aware of the 'Bury Your Gays' trope and I have no interest in participating in it," she said.

"That's why it's important to me as the showrunner to clarify any misinformation out there about Kate Kane and recasting Batwoman. Like you, I love Kate Kane — she's the reason I wanted to do the show. We'll never erase her. In fact, her disappearance will be one of the mysteries of season two," she continued. "I don't want to give away any of our surprises, but to all our devoted fans, please know that LGBTQ+ justice is at the very core of what Batwoman is and we have no intention of abandoning that."

Article continues below advertisement