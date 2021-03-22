Javicia Leslie Takes Over as the New Star of 'Batwoman,' and There's Another Surprise

After just one season (and a few crossover episodes), Ruby Rose has opted not to continue in the titular role of the CW's Batwoman.

Ruby released a statement on May 19, 2020, saying, "I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season. This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew, and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles.”