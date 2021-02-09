Who Is the Disney Star Who Plays Marajan's Old Flame on '9-1-1: Lone Star'?

Disney royalty makes a guest appearance on 9-1-1: Lone Star. Mena Massoud , who starred in 2019’s live-action Aladdin, will be introduced to the guys of Station 126 as Salim, a childhood friend (and secret fiancé via a childhood arrangement) of Majaran (Natacha Karam) . The first responder will be forced to confront her past when Salim comes into town to catch up on lost time and probably address his and Marajan’s romantic future.

Viewers and Marjan's friends are sure to be as shocked when they first find out about this mysterious man. In an interview with TVLine, showrunner Tim Minear talks about Mena's character and says, "He's funny, sexy, everything you'd want — and his arrival will give us more insight into who Marjan is." Fans of Mena also think he's funny and sexy and want to know more about his personal life. Like, is he dating anyone, or does he have a wife?