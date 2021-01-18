Why Did Liv Tyler Leave '9-1-1: Lonestar'? Actress Will Not Appear in Season 2

Why Did Liv Tyler Leave '9-1-1: Lonestar'? Actress Will Not Appear in Season 2By Gabrielle Bernardini
Updated
Sorry, 9-1-1: Lonestar fans, one titular character will not be returning in Season 2 of the Fox procedural drama.
Liv Tyler starred in Season 1 of the spinoff series as paramedic captain Michelle Blake. Season 1 ended with Michelle reuniting with her sister, Iris, who she thought was dead. Iris had been living under a bridge, but unfortunately, Michelle was not able to convince her sister to come home.
"Finding Iris and finding Iris in the state in which she was found is going to fundamentally change who Michelle is, and it will alter the course of her life and what is now an occupation will probably become a kind of vocation," co-creator Tim Minear told TV Insider following the finale. "She's going to find a deeper purpose and a new meaning for her life."
So, why did Liv decide to exit the series?
Why did Liv Tyler leave '9-1-1: Lonestar'?
According to several outlets, the Lord of the Rings star decided not to return for Season 2 of the hit series due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic (also known as COVID-19). The actress currently resides in London with her family and previously traveled to Los Angeles to film the series.
"What a thrill it was having a movie star of Liv Tyler's stature to help us launch the first season of 9-1-1: Lone Star," Minear said in a statement to TV Insider. "We loved working with Liv and will be forever indebted to her for her haunting, powerful portrayal of Michelle Blake."
Though Liv will not appear in Season 2 of the Fox show, there is always room for her character to return.
The co-creator added, "While we were able to tell a complete chapter in Michelle's story, as with Connie Britton on our mothership, we also feel like there are more stories to be told. The door here will always be open for a return."
And, Michelle's exit from Austin’s Station 126 will be revealed in the Season 2 premiere.
Who will replace Liv Tyler on '9-1-1: Lone Star'?
While Liv's character of Michelle will not be recast, there will be a new series regular introduced in Season 2. Actress Gina Torres will play paramedic captain Tommy Vega.
According to the description: "Tommy was at the top of her game when she hung up her uniform to raise her twin daughters." However, she must now get back to work to support her family after her husband's restaurant went under due to the coronavirus.
"Though it breaks her heart to be apart from her little girls, Tommy will show the world that no matter how much time has passed, when she puts on that uniform, she’s still a boss."
New episodes of 9-1-1: Lone Star air Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.