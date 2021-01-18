Why Did Liv Tyler Leave '9-1-1: Lonestar'? Actress Will Not Appear in Season 2

Sorry, 9-1-1: Lonestar fans, one titular character will not be returning in Season 2 of the Fox procedural drama.

Liv Tyler starred in Season 1 of the spinoff series as paramedic captain Michelle Blake. Season 1 ended with Michelle reuniting with her sister, Iris, who she thought was dead. Iris had been living under a bridge, but unfortunately, Michelle was not able to convince her sister to come home.