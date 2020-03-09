We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: fox

Calling All '9-1-1: Lonestar' Fans: [SPOILER] Is Still Alive!

By

Season 1 of 9-1-1: Lonestar is coming to an end and we're finally learning more about Iris, Michelle (Liv Tyler)'s sister who has been missing a while and is now presumed dead following a tragic car accident.

Michelle is finally coming to terms with the fact that she wasn't always there for her sister in her times of need, and is feeling remorseful for not picking up the phone on the night she first went missing years ago, despite knowing that Iris's mental health was unraveling.