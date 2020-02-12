The New Lifetime Movie 'You Can’t Take My Daughter' Is Heartbreaking (and True)

My rapist fought for custody of my daughter. States can't keep survivors tied to rapists. https://t.co/QRiMKEVExb via @usatoday Thank you so much @usatoday ❤

Megison has used her traumatic experience to help others so hopefully, they won’t have to endure the pain she did. She told Independent , “When my case was going on, Florida had no legal protection in place... A rapist father was better than no father at all.”

When the court pressed Megison’s attacker on the details of how the baby was conceived, he quickly stopped pursuing custody.