Source: Lifetime

The New Lifetime Movie 'You Can’t Take My Daughter' Is Heartbreaking (and True)

The Lifetime network has always been known for its dramatic original movies. Some of these are based on stories ripped right from the headlines, focusing on real-life events and real women like The Pregnancy Pact or The College Admissions Scandal. These movies are so gripping because they mirror events that have actually happened making them all the more interesting. Well, Lifetime is ready for a new movie to premiere and it’s no different from the rest.

You Can’t Take My Daughter (premiering Feb 15. on Lifetime) is based on the true story of Analyn Megison, a rape survivor who fought in court to stop her rapist from receiving custody of her daughter. 