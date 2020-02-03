Brianna Baker Plays Nancy Gillian, a Paramedic in '911 Lone Star'

911 Lone Star offers insight into the everyday life of a group of Austin-based firefighters and paramedics, capturing the new captain, Owen Strand's (Rob Lowe), attempts to build a stronger team.

Challenging prevalent conceptions about the emergency services, the show features characters like TK Strand (Ronen Rubinstein), a firefighter struggling with substance abuse, Marjan Marwani (Natacha Karam), who risks ostracisation from the Muslim community, and paramedic Nancy Gillian (Brianna Baker).