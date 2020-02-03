We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Brianna Baker Plays Nancy Gillian, a Paramedic in '911 Lone Star'

911 Lone Star offers insight into the everyday life of a group of Austin-based firefighters and paramedics, capturing the new captain, Owen Strand's (Rob Lowe), attempts to build a stronger team. 

Challenging prevalent conceptions about the emergency services, the show features characters like TK Strand (Ronen Rubinstein), a firefighter struggling with substance abuse, Marjan Marwani (Natacha Karam), who risks ostracisation from the Muslim community, and paramedic Nancy Gillian (Brianna Baker). 

'911 Lone Star' features actors like Liv Tyler and Brianna Baker.

The brand new procedural drama captures the disagreements between metropolis-dwellers like the Manhattan-based Owen or his son, TK, and born and bred Austinites like paramedic Michelle Blake (Liv Tyler) or Grace Ryder (Sierra Aylina McClain). 