Randall Park and His Wife Are Hollywood Couple Goals

Randall Park is one of the funniest comedians in Hollywood right now. His extensive list of credits includes Fresh Off the Boat, The Interview, Aquaman, Veep, and the recent WandaVision on Disney Plus. But Randall isn’t just a successful actor and comic. He’s a husband and father too.

Randall and his wife Jae Suh are relationship goals. The couple met more than 10 years ago and still appear to be madly in love. And while Randall may be better known for his many roles, who is Jae Suh? Keep scrolling for everything you need to know about Randall Park’s wife and their adorable little family.

Who is Randall Park’s wife?

Although Randall’s star has been rising to greater and greater heights in the past few years, fans may be surprised to discover that his wife is also a professional working actor. Jae Suh has had guest roles on shows like NCIS: Los Angeles and How I Met Your Mother but is probably best known as one of the leads in the Netflix series Friends From College.

Although she grew up in Lodi, California, Jae has said that breaking into Hollywood was difficult as an Asian American. “When I first moved to LA, it wasn’t too difficult to get representation as there were fewer Asian American actors, but there were also fewer opportunities so it’s a double-edged sword,” she explained to Bella Magazine.

But luckily, she proved all her doubters wrong, landing several acting credits that include big-budget movies like The Big Short and shows like Adam Ruins Everything. Jae also recently appeared in two episodes of Mindy Kaling’s Never Have I Ever as Joyce Wong, which was the second time she teamed up with Mindy; she and Randall had a recurring role as a married couple on The Mindy Project.

As California natives and Asian-American actors in Los Angeles, Randall and Jae knew of each other long before they actually got together. They first met at a nonprofit theater fundraiser, for which Randall had donated a hand-drawn cartoon of a squirrel with no hands.

Randall was too shy to introduce himself at the fundraiser, but luckily, the two ran into each other a few days later at an audition. Jae made the first move and asked Randall how much he helped raise with his squirrel cartoon, and the two spent an hour talking, but just as Randall was about to ask her for her number, she was called into the audition and left straight after.

Nevertheless, the universe was insistent. A few days later, the actors met again at yet another audition. This time Randall invited Jae Suh to his house for a casual birthday party he was throwing himself. But when Jae got there, she was surprised to see the "party" consisted of Randall and two friends playing Atari. Thankfully, she didn’t leave immediately and after the party, Randall asked Jae to call him to let him know she got home safely. When she did call, Randall wasted no time and asked her out.