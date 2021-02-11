Chris Mason Is Nothing Like His Terrible Character in 'Riverdale' in Real Life

Earlier in January 2021, it was announced that Chris Mason had joined the Riverdale Season 5 as Veronica's husband , Chad Gekko. Tonight he made his big debut (thanks to that time jump). Fans already love to hate Chad because he's super controlling and disapproves of Veronica's past life in Riverdale. If you feel like you've seen Chris somewhere before, you probably did. Here's a little bit of background on the actor who plays Veronica's new dude.

Though Chris Mason's newest role is Chad Gekko, you may have seen him in Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists (he played Nolan Hotchkiss), and he also appeared in an episode of The Resident in 2020 and played a young Dan Broderick in the series Dirty John. The 29-year-old was born in England, specifically Edge Hill and raised in Broadgreen, Merseyside. Yup, Chris has a British accent IRL. He's married to actress Spencer Locke and they have a daughter together.

Who is Chris Mason's wife?

Chris Mason is married to Spencer Locke, who has been in a slew of shows throughout the years, including Rosewood, CSI: Cyber, Hawaii Five-0, and Two and a Half Men, although she's most famously known for her role as Kylie in Cougar Town. She and Chris have been married since 2017, and are immensely supportive of each other (it doesn't seem like Chris is anything like his fictional counterpart!). They welcomed their baby girl, Monroe Mason, in July.

Possibly the most delightful thing about Chris is that he and his wife are truly #CoupleGoals. Like, he is nothing like Chad Gekko. Chris and Spencer have the cutest life together, which they share pretty frequently on social media.

"I never tire of being proud, inspired and in awe of you @spencerlocke . I love you so much and hope you have the best birthday!!!!" Chris wrote in one post dedicated to Spencer on her birthday.

In what looks like a throwback wedding photo, Spencer posted on Instagram, "I love today! HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the most thoughtful, hilarious, brilliant man in the world! Celebrating you is my greatest honor. Thank you God for this man!"

It's unclear where they met, but they look like a match made in quite possibly literal heaven.

Of course, people definitely don't feel this way about Chris's on-screen relationship with Veronica in Riverdale. It remains to be seen whether or not Veronica stays with this dude (he's so cartoonishly awful, that we're all pretty confident that Jughead and Archie will give him the boot), but not to worry, Chris Mason fans. He's also in an episode of Brides (he plays Roland), and it looks like he's been cast in a show called Triangle. He's also in a film titled O Auto da Mentira, per IMDb.

We'll likely be seeing more of Chris in the future.

