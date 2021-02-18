Barchie Is Finally a Thing — but How Will Betty's FBI Boyfriend, Glen, Feel About That? (SPOILERS)

Spoiler Alert: This article contains some spoilers for the Feb. 17 episode of Riverdale.

In this season of Riverdale, the Fab Four are all grown up and some of them have found love. While Veronica (Camila Mendes) is celebrating the one-year anniversary of her wedding with her husband, Chad (Chris Mason), Jughead’s (Cole Sprouse) relationship with his mildly disinterested girlfriend, Jessica (Phoebe Miu), is on the rocks, but Jughead and Veronica aren’t the only ones with new love interests on this season of Riverdale.