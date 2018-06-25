'Riverdale' Actor Gets Called Out For Body Shaming Tweets And Twitter Drama Ensued

'Riverdale' Actor Gets Called Out For Body Shaming Tweets And Twitter Drama EnsuedBy Mustafa Gatollari
Updated
If you're a teen or just have a penchant for television, then you've probably seen an episode of Riverdale.
In typical TV show fashion, the cast features a bunch of attractive people. One such attractive individual is Charles Melton. Here he is, chilling by a pool.
As you can see, he's found some shade so he doesn't need to be wearing his sunglasses right now, which is probably why they're sitting on the rock next to him.
There's also this idea, call it a stereotype, maybe, that attractive people look down on the less aesthetically gifted.
While there's no way to tell what a gorgeous person is thinking when they're looking at your unremarkable face, I find that most people are so polite that they don't point our exactly what's going on in that noggin of theirs so as not to put others down.
But, when you're young and have a social media account, and since there's a certain amount of distance between you and the people you're speaking to, it makes it very easy to let your less-than-nice thoughts and ideas go public. Which is what happened when Melton decided to let his thoughts and feelings towards "fat people" go out into the ether of the internet.
He was pretty clear about his dislike of those who are overweight. Whether it was "fat chicks"...
Fat children...
Fat exercisers...
Or just, fat human beings in general.
Now it might be worth mentioning that Melton was 21 years old when he sent those tweets, but if you're old enough to drink responsibly, should you be old enough to tweet responsibly? (even if most adults don't do that nowadays).
There are many who definitely think so.
Others pointed out that maybe he should look at his own flaws before poking fun at the flaws of others before tweeting.
Melton, rather than not deal with the drama, decided to make his Twitter account private.
Which people had a problem with, calling the move "petty."
Melton released a statement on his fat-shaming tweets:
"I’m truly sorry for making inconsiderate comments several years ago and apologize to anyone I hurt. What I posted and said was immature, offensive and inappropriate. I am ashamed of how I acted and there is no excuse for that behavior. I’m striving to do better and will use this experience to grow, helping others to understand how these types of statements are completely unacceptable."
People were ultimately willing to look past Melton's tweets, chalking up the tweets to the ramblings of an immature, good-looking man.
Apparently some fans got so upset over his tweets that he started receiving death threats. Yikes.
What do you think? Should Melton have known better?