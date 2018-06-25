'Riverdale' Actor Gets Called Out For Body Shaming Tweets And Twitter Drama Ensued

If you're a teen or just have a penchant for television, then you've probably seen an episode of Riverdale.

In typical TV show fashion, the cast features a bunch of attractive people. One such attractive individual is Charles Melton. Here he is, chilling by a pool.

As you can see, he's found some shade so he doesn't need to be wearing his sunglasses right now, which is probably why they're sitting on the rock next to him.

Source: getty

There's also this idea, call it a stereotype, maybe, that attractive people look down on the less aesthetically gifted.

While there's no way to tell what a gorgeous person is thinking when they're looking at your unremarkable face, I find that most people are so polite that they don't point our exactly what's going on in that noggin of theirs so as not to put others down.

But, when you're young and have a social media account, and since there's a certain amount of distance between you and the people you're speaking to, it makes it very easy to let your less-than-nice thoughts and ideas go public. Which is what happened when Melton decided to let his thoughts and feelings towards "fat people" go out into the ether of the internet.

These fat shaming tweets from Charles Melton make me sick pic.twitter.com/nxabu4Xv38 — Choni memes (@choniweed) June 17, 2018

He was pretty clear about his dislike of those who are overweight. Whether it was "fat chicks"...

Fat children...

Fat exercisers...

Or just, fat human beings in general.

Now it might be worth mentioning that Melton was 21 years old when he sent those tweets, but if you're old enough to drink responsibly, should you be old enough to tweet responsibly? (even if most adults don't do that nowadays).

There are many who definitely think so.

are there still people who actually stan and support charles melton? — hannah (@angstycole) June 17, 2018

Can't believe I used to support Charles Melton .. 💔💔💔 — Sarah (@the_darkedge) June 18, 2018

Others pointed out that maybe he should look at his own flaws before poking fun at the flaws of others before tweeting.

CHARLES MELTON DOESNT KNOW THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN YOURE AND YOUR BUT HES TELLING WOMEN TO STOP BEING FAT — lys (@dreyfussed) June 17, 2018

Melton, rather than not deal with the drama, decided to make his Twitter account private.

Which people had a problem with, calling the move "petty."

Charles Melton fat shaming woman then putting his account private because of the backlash is petty af. pic.twitter.com/AgwLHf1TK1 — maddie. (@maddiegbert) June 19, 2018

Melton released a statement on his fat-shaming tweets:

"I’m truly sorry for making inconsiderate comments several years ago and apologize to anyone I hurt. What I posted and said was immature, offensive and inappropriate. I am ashamed of how I acted and there is no excuse for that behavior. I’m striving to do better and will use this experience to grow, helping others to understand how these types of statements are completely unacceptable."

Source: getty

People were ultimately willing to look past Melton's tweets, chalking up the tweets to the ramblings of an immature, good-looking man.

Are people still blaming @_MELTON_ for tweets that he posted like 6/7 yrs ago? I mean, grow up you guys. I’m not saying that his attitude was the best bc it was not, but everyone commits mistakes and he’s not an exception. I’m sure he has regretted doin it. #charlesmelton — MorganMads (@Choni_Topassom) June 19, 2018

im not defending charles melton or something because i myself know how bad it feels when you're fat shamed, but i think at one point of time, each one of us didnt know all this, weren't woke and stuff and said stupid shit. I mean look at the dates of the tweet. They were way back — 𝒶𝒹𝒾𝓉𝒾 (@stolemyheartlou) June 17, 2018

Apparently some fans got so upset over his tweets that he started receiving death threats. Yikes.

in 2011-2012. if you're discovering them now, doesn't mean he still thinks the same. he's changed and i like him. I mean im sure you've done some pretty shitty stuff too back then (or recently). All I'm trying to say is, leave Charles Melton alone. People who liked him are saying — 𝒶𝒹𝒾𝓉𝒾 (@stolemyheartlou) June 17, 2018

they never liked him or his own fans turning against him for his tweets in 2011-12 is pretty immature.

and again, im totally against fat shaming because i personally have known a million times how it feels when you're being teased cause of your body. But bottom line remains — 𝒶𝒹𝒾𝓉𝒾 (@stolemyheartlou) June 17, 2018

that after all the fat-shaming stuff Charles might have said 7-8 years ago, you can't just send him death wishes cause you discovered it now. peace x — 𝒶𝒹𝒾𝓉𝒾 (@stolemyheartlou) June 17, 2018