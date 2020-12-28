Kiernan Shipka Keeps Her Love Life “Mysterious,” But These Are Her Rumored Beaus

As PopSugar reports, Christian first appeared on Kiernan’s Instagram page in April 2019, but the relationship gossip really got going when he accompanied her to a Fendi show in Rome that July — and when she called him her “love” in an Instagram post about the event.

Then, that November, Kiernan posted a black-and-white photo of him nuzzling her cheek in a photo booth at her 20th birthday party. “I love you @ccopp,” she wrote at the time.

Christian, by the way, is the filmmaker behind the short films Him and Daddy, and he’s a distant relation of Hollywood directors Francis Ford Coppola and Sofia Coppola.