'CAOS': Here's Who Sabrina Spellman Could End up With in the Finale

Though an unlikely suitor, CAOS fans couldn't help but notice Sabrina and Caliban (Sam Corlett) flirting during their tense exchanges. While Caliban did attempt to overthrow the young witch, steal her throne, and trap her for all of eternity in a granite wall, the pair do have a bit of chemistry.

And now that Sabrina has split herself into two people — one version is ruling Hell while the other is being a "normal" teen girl in Greendale — will the reigning queen eventually free the clay man and start a relationship? Well, it appears he somehow escapes!

Overall, we certainly wouldn't expect anything less from a spunky, rule-breaking teen witch.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4 will air on Dec. 31 on Netflix.