We Did Not See THIS Major Character Being Killed in Part 3 of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina'

While Sabrina is on her quest to obtain the last item of the Unholy Regalia to beat Prince Caliban from obtaining her throne, she unfortunately is tricked by the handsome clay man and imprisoned for decades in the ninth circle of Hell. However, Caliban is unable to defeat the Pagans and the earth falls to the new (or technically old) gods and their Green Man.

While Sabrina is imprisoned in Hell, her ex-boyfriend Harvey is used as a virgin blood sacrifice for the Green Man to "pollinate" the earth. As this is happening, Theo and Ros are trapped and also executed.

Yes, it is truly one of the most shocking moments in the Netflix series. Every single one of Sabrina's friends and family members are killed during the Pagan uprising, except for her cousin Ambrose Spellman (Chance Perdomo) who managed to escape and hide out.