Source: Netflix

We Did Not See THIS Major Character Being Killed in Part 3 of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina'

By

[Warning: Major spoilers ahead]

All hail the Queen of Hell, Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka)! Part 3 of the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina sees the teen witch juggling more than just her mortal high school friends and her supernatural world colliding.

Now, 'Brina faces a lot of tough challenges. She must save her boyfriend, Nicholas Scratch (Gavin Leatherwood) from her father Lucifer's (Luke Cook) control, compete against the rising Prince of Hell Caliban (Sam Corlett) to fully take her place as the Queen of Hell, and battle against her Satanic coven's newest threat, Pagans.  