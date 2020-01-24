We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
sabrina2-1579908929256.jpg
Source: Netflix

King Herod Isn't Exactly a Character on 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' but He Plays an Important Role

By

The newest season of the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina just dropped on Netflix, and there's even more exciting content to work through this season, making up for the dramatic cliffhanger Season 2 left us all on.

In this new season, Sabrina has some new responsibilities and quests to prove herself — and one of those quests involves a certain King Herod.

Who is King Herod, and what does he have to do with this season of Sabrina?

First, let's catch you up to speed.

If you haven't watched Season 3 of the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, then don't read any further — there are some major spoilers ahead.

The first episode of the new season picks up where Season 2's cliffhanger leaves off. Sabrina has to save Nick from Hell, and once she does, she becomes the Queen of Hell.