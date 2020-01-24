King Herod Isn't Exactly a Character on 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' but He Plays an Important Role

The newest season of the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina just dropped on Netflix, and there's even more exciting content to work through this season, making up for the dramatic cliffhanger Season 2 left us all on.

In this new season, Sabrina has some new responsibilities and quests to prove herself — and one of those quests involves a certain King Herod.

Who is King Herod, and what does he have to do with this season of Sabrina?