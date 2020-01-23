Sabrina and Ambrose Are Related on 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' — but It's Complicated

It's been nearly a year since Season 2 of Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina dropped and fans of the horror series have been more than eager for the third season to arrive. After months of anticipation, all eight episodes of Season 3 are going to be released on Jan. 24, and we'll finally get some closure on the bombshell over who the real dad of Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) is and if Nick (Gavin Leatherwood) can return from the fires of Hell.

In between fighting the Dark Lord and other demons, Sabrina will also continue being an average high school student by joining the cheer squad.

It's more than understandable if the events from Season 2 are a bit hazy, considering the lapse in time between seasons, so we have a refresher on the character of Ambrose Spellman (Chance Perdomo).