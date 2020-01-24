Caliban Is the Prince of Hell on 'Sabrina' — Details on the Actor Who Plays Him

After months of anticipation and an abundance of fan theories, Season 3 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has finally arrived on Netflix . The horror-thriller take on the Sabrina comics introduced a slew of new characters to Season 3 — including one formidable villain.

Caliban is the Prince of Hell who is causing issues for Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) and her group of allies on Season 3. Because nothing can be easy, even when it comes to taking control of Hell, Caliban will serve as an obstacle when it comes to Sabrina attempting to free Nick (Gavin Leatherwood) from Hell.

Who is Caliban on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina? We have the details on his character and the actor who plays him.